Astar Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $921.69 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,366,641,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,507,254,681 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”



