Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $348.52 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $348,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.33. 126,010,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,421,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,502.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.