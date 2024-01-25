Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,155. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,037,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

