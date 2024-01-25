Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 622.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

