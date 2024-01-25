Art de Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $150.79 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $150.79 million and $684,942.47 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,391,553 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 107,391,553 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.37972099 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $687,704.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.