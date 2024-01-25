Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

