Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.