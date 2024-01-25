Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 88,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 184,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.96 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -3.66.

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

