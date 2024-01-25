AR Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

NYSE GM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

