AR Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 20.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 189,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

