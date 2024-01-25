Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.40

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.40 and last traded at $176.24, with a volume of 923228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

