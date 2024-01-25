Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.70 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 303,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $182.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

