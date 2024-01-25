Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

