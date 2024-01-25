Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 352096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.08.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

