APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APG

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 950,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,043. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.