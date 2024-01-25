Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Annaly Capital Management worth $60,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

