Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 2.4 %
AHCHY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $19.93.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.