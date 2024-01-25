Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 2.4 %

AHCHY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

