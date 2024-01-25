Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $37.86

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.