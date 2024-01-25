Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $88.14

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

