Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target at $6.64

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expensify from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.70 on Friday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 47,050 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,606.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares in the company, valued at $197,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 47,050 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,606.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,294 shares of company stock worth $1,059,888. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 287.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 135.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

