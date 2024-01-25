Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

YYY opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

