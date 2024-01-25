Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

