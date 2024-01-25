Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
