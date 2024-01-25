Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $106.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $100.81. 4,137,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,738. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.