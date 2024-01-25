Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,155,000 after acquiring an additional 339,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.08. 839,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,492. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

