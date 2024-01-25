Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $125,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $312.45. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

