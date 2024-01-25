Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $389.46 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $393.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.84 and a 200-day moving average of $347.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

