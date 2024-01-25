Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $406.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $393.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.84 and its 200-day moving average is $347.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.