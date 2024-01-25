American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

