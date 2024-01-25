American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.46.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.