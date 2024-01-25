American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Up 0.3%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75. 1,034 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $76.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

