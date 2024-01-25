Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $76,390.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

