Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 76,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $771.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $473,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 190.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

