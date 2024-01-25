Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

AMAL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. 19,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,738. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $789.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,167.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $473,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

