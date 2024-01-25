AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.75

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$27.95, with a volume of 139699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.95.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1584235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.