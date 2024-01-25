AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 16th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
