Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSA. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of ProSomnus from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ProSomnus

ProSomnus Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSA opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. ProSomnus has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProSomnus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProSomnus by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProSomnus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ProSomnus by 850.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212,635 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProSomnus by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProSomnus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProSomnus

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.