Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $25.65.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

