Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-5.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 1,090,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,622. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.