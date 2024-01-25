AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AJB
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.68), for a total value of £18,850 ($23,951.72). Insiders own 35.17% of the company’s stock.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What are fintech companies?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.