AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday.

AJ Bell stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 319.60 ($4.06). 614,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.20 ($4.60). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.68), for a total value of £18,850 ($23,951.72). Insiders own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

