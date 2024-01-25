Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Up 1.3%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €36.69 ($39.88) and last traded at €35.96 ($39.09). 687,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.49 ($38.58).

Aixtron Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

