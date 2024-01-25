agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.21

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 798078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

