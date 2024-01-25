AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.17.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Down 2.1 %

About AGF Management

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,437. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.44.

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.