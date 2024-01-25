AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AES opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.