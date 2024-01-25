AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

AerCap stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. AerCap has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

