AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 718,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,192,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 611,574 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 548,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,739,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

