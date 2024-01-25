AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Raised to $3.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AdTheorent

AdTheorent Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.12. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $5,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $15,679,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.