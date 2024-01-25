ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.45. ADT shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 847,234 shares changing hands.

ADT Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 824.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ADT by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

