Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.76).
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
