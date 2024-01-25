Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.76).

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.