Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $606.48. 2,997,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.