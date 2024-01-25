Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.48. 2,998,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.